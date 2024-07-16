Ferrari Testarossa (Supercars, Gaetano Derosa, 2023)

The Testarossa, one of the most "provocative" Ferraris of all time, caused a sensation from its "preview" at the Paris Lido in 1984.

It boasted extreme styling, with a rear track significantly wider than the front and conspicuous air intake strakes on the flanks, while mechanically it sported a mighty V12 engine displacing almost five. The Supercars series could hardly fail to include a title devoted to this sensational car and recounting its technical and stylistic genesis.

The book covers both the Testarossa's "ancestors" - the 365 GTB/4 'Daytona' and the 512 BB - and its "descendants" - the 512 TR and the F512 M, not to forget the Spider version commissioned by Avvocato Gianni Agnelli and the sensational Mythos, the prototype designed by Pininfarina in 1989 and based on the rolling chassis of this car. The book is completed by the road tests that featured the car in the magazine Quattroruote.