Ford 429/460 Engines How to Rebuild (Charles Morris, Revised Edition)

In this revised edition of How to Rebuild Big-Block Ford Engines, now titled Ford 429/460 Engines: How to Rebuild, Ford expert Charles Morris covers all the procedures, processes, and techniques for rebuilding your 385 Series big-block. Step-by-step text provides details for determining whether your engine actually needs a rebuild, preparation and removal, disassembly, inspection, cleaning, machining and parts selection, reassembly, start-up, and tuning.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

Ford 429/460 engines gow to rebuild

ISBN

9781613254929

SKU

CT-SA162