Ford 429/460 Engines How to Rebuild (Charles Morris, Revised Edition)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613254929
UPC:
9781613254929
MPN:
9781613254929
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.80 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Ford 429/460 Engines How to Rebuild (Charles Morris, Revised Edition) (9781613254929)
  • Ford 429/460 Engines How to Rebuild (Charles Morris, Revised Edition) (9781613254929
$59.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

In this revised edition of How to Rebuild Big-Block Ford Engines, now titled Ford 429/460 Engines: How to Rebuild, Ford expert Charles Morris covers all the procedures, processes, and techniques for rebuilding your 385 Series big-block. Step-by-step text provides details for determining whether your engine actually needs a rebuild, preparation and removal, disassembly, inspection, cleaning, machining and parts selection, reassembly, start-up, and tuning.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
TITLE
Ford 429/460 engines gow to rebuild

ISBN
9781613254929

SKU
CT-SA162

View AllClose

Related Products

How to Rebuild Ford V8 Engines How to Rebuild Ford V8 Engines
Add to Cart

How to Rebuild Ford V8 Engines

HPBooks

$59.95
By: Tom Monroe . If you have one of the 351C, 351 M, 400, 429 or 460 Ford V8?s, this comprehensive book is a must. It walks you through a complete engine rebuild, step-by-step, with minimum use of...
Out of stock
How to Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines How to Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines

How to Rebuild Small-Block Ford Engines

HPBooks

$59.95
By: Tom Monroe . If you have a small-block Ford, then you need this book! A detailed guide that covers the step-by-step rebuilding process of the popular small-block Ford engine. Parts inspection,...