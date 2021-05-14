How to Rebuild Holley Carburetors (Mike Mavrigian, Revised Edition)

Author Mike Mavrigian guides you through each important stage of the Holley carb rebuilding process, so you have the best operating carburetor for a particular engine and application. In addition, he explains carb identification as well as idle, mid-range and high-speed circuit operation, specialty tools, and available parts.

During the muscle car wars of the 1960s, Holley carburetors emerged as the carbs to have because of their easy-to-tune design, abundance of parts, and wide range of sizes. The legendary Double Pumper, the universal 600-cfm 1850 models, the Dominator, and now the Avenger have stood the test of time and are the leading carburetors in the high-performance engine market. To many enthusiasts, the operation, components, and rebuilding procedures remain a mystery. Yet, many carburetors need to be rebuilt and properly set up for a particular engine package.

Veteran engine building expert and automotive author Mike Mavrigian guides you through each important stage of the rebuilding process, so you have the best operating carburetor for a particular engine and application. In addition, he explains carb identification as well as idle, mid-range and high-speed circuit operation, specialty tools, and available parts. You often need to replace gaskets, worn parts, and jets for the prevailing weather/altitude conditions or a different engine setup. Mavrigian details how to select parts then disassemble, assemble, and calibrate all of the major Holley carburetors. In an easy-to-follow step-by-step format, he shows you each critical stage for cleaning sensitive components and installing parts, including idle screws, idle air jets, primary/secondary main jets, accelerator pumps, emulsion tubes, and float bowls. He also includes the techniques for getting all of the details right so you have a smooth-running engine.

Holley carburetor owners need a rebuilding guide for understanding, disassembling, selecting parts, and reassembling their carbs, so the carb then delivers exceptional acceleration, quick response, and superior fuel economy. With Holley Carburetors: How to Rebuild you can get the carb set up and performing at its best. And, if desired, you can move to advanced levels of tuning and modifying these carbs. If you’re looking for the one complete book that helps you quickly and expertly rebuild your Holley and get back on the road, this book is a vital addition to your performance library.

Pages: 160

Size: 8.5 X 11 (inches)

Format: Paperback

Illustrations: 451 color photos and charts

Publisher: CarTech

ISBN: 9781613251980

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

How to Rebuild Holley Carburetors

ISBN

9781613251980

SKU

CT-SA330