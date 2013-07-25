Ford Capri II (and III) 1.6 & 2.0 (74 - 87) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Coupe., Petrol: 1.6 litre (1593cc) and 2.0 litre (1993cc).

Exclusions:



Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages:

Cover: Paperback

Published: Thursday, July 25, 2013

Part Number: 283

ISBN: 9780857336491

Author:

Description 1:

Coupe: European models only

Description 2:

Petrol: 1.6L (1593cc), 2.0L (1993cc) OHC

Description 3:

European models only

Description 4:

