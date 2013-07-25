Ford Capri II (and III) 1.6 & 2.0 (74 - 87) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Coupe., Petrol: 1.6 litre (1593cc) and 2.0 litre (1993cc).

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Thursday, July 25, 2013
Part Number: 283
ISBN: 9780857336491
Coupe: European models only

Petrol: 1.6L (1593cc), 2.0L (1993cc) OHC

European models only

