Pit Bikes Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes: Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: Engine types covered in detail are the Lifan 110cc 1P52FMH with semi-automatic gearbox, 120cc 1P52FMI and 140cc 1P56FMJ, and the Zongshen ZS155 1P60YMJ.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Pages: 224

Cover: Paperback

Published: Sunday, August 14, 2016

Part Number: M6035

ISBN: 9781785210358

Based on the popular Stomp brand models, a generic approach to Pit Bike maintenance and repair.

Procedures cover the build and PDI of a bike from crate, regular maintenance and adjustments, full engine stripdown, chain/sprockets, suspension bearings, front fork strip, tyre changing and electrical tests (including a wiring diagram).

