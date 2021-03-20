Ford Escort (77 - 81) Gregorys Repair Manual

Description

With a Gregorys Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the car. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you're a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Gregorys!, Each Manual includes:, -Clear and easy to follow page layout, -Full procedures written from hands-on experience, -Easy-to-follow photos, -Fault finding information, -How to make special tools, -Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: Series: BCBody: Sedan, vanPetrol: 1.6 litre, 2.0 litre

Dimensions: 270x210
Pages: 224
Cover: Paperback
Published: Sunday, November 30, 1980
Part Number: 4125
ISBN: 9780855664503
Series: BC. Sedan, van

Petrol: 1.6 litre, 2.0 litre (4 cyl)

