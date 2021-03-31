Ford Escort & Orion 1990 - 2000 Petrol Haynes Service & Repair Manual

Description
Haynes Repair Manual | ARMU , Haynes Repair Manual | ARMU , Ford Escort & Orion Petrol 90-00 - Hatchback, Sedan, Wagon, Van, CabrioletView AllClose
Petrol: 1.3L OHV (JBD, J6A), 1.3L OHV Endura-E (J4B), 1.4L SOHC (FUH, F6F, F4B), 1.6L SOHC (LUK, LUJ, LJE, LJF), 1.6L DOHC Zetec (L1E), 1.8L DOHC Zetec (RDA, RQB), 1.6L DOHC Zetec -E (L1H, LIK), 1.8L DOHC Zetec -E (RKC)
Not covered: RS2000, Cosworth, diesel engines (see Manual No. 1172)
ISBN: 9781785214332
Product Number: 1737
