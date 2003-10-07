Ford Escort & Orion Diesel (Sept 90 - 00) Haynes Repair Manual

9781844250813
9781844250813
4081
0.80 KGS
Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Escort Hatchback, Saloon, Estate and Van and Orion Saloon, inc. Endura-DE, turbo variants and special/limited editions., Diesel: 1.8 litre (1753cc).

Exclusions:

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2003
Part Number: 4081
ISBN: 9781844250813
Hatchback, Sedan, Wagon, Van

Diesel: 1.8L (RTE - RTF, RTH), 1.8L turbo (RVA), 1.8L turbo Intercooler (RFD, RFK, RFS)

Not covered: Petrol engines (see Manual No. 1737)

