Ford Escort & Orion Diesel (Sept 90 - 00) Haynes Repair Manual

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.View AllClose
Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Specific Information: Escort Hatchback, Saloon, Estate and Van and Orion Saloon, inc. Endura-DE, turbo variants and special/limited editions., Diesel: 1.8 litre (1753cc).
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2003
Part Number: 4081
ISBN: 9781844250813
Hatchback, Sedan, Wagon, Van
Diesel: 1.8L (RTE - RTF, RTH), 1.8L turbo (RVA), 1.8L turbo Intercooler (RFD, RFK, RFS)
Not covered: Petrol engines (see Manual No. 1737)
