Formula 1 In Camera 1960 - 1969 Volume One

By: Paul Parker

Formula 1 in the 1960s was the story of British promise fulfilled. Here, in this captivating all-colour book, is a detailed photographic portrait of the decade using rare images — many of then previously unpublished — from a period that was largely seen in black and white through newspapers, magazines and books. It was a truly heroic and savage era, often conducted over unprotected roads in fragile machines at the mercy of fate.

English-speaking drivers reigned supreme through this period, winning all ten drivers' titles. Jack Brabham, Phil Hill, Graham Hill, Jim Clark, John Surtees, Denny Hulme and Jackie Stewart were the World Champions, but other significant drivers within the British, Commonwealth and American elite were Stirling Moss, Bruce McLaren, Dan Gurney, Chris Amon and Mario Andretti.

Following on from Vanwall's achievements in the 1950s and the successful evolution of rear-engined cars towards the end of that decade, British cars and engines also came to the fore during the 1960s, with British teams winning eight of the ten constructors' titles in those years.

The first year of the decade was the last for the 2.5-litre formula, and when Cooper entered the arena that year to become the championship-winning constructor, the old guard, notably Ferrari, were already obsolete. The controversial 1.5-litre formula of 1961, however, left all but Ferrari struggling with underpowered cars, until V8 engines from Coventry Climax and BRM, allied to superior chassis design, soon restored the status quo. By 1964 Dunlop's wider R7 tyre heralded a long overdue improvement in tyre performance, followed by the participation of Goodyear and later Firestone.

By the end of 1965 Lotus reigned supreme, but Coventry Climax's withdrawal left them without a suitable engine for the 3-litre formula that arrived for 1966, leaving Brabham unexpectedly able to rule the roost for two seasons with its Repco-powered cars. Then the arrival of the all-conquering Ford-Cosworth DFV engine in 1967 changed everything. Lotus and Matra were victorious in 1968 and '69, while commercial sponsorship and the use of aerodynamic wings upped the stakes exponentially.

Paul Parker is the author of Formula 1 in Camera 1970-79, Jaguar at Le Mans 19501995 and Sixties Motor Racing with Michael Cooper. He is a freelance writer who has been published in Octane, Motor Sport, Classic Cars, Forza!, Jaguar World Monthly and The Daily Telegraph. He also track tests historic cars and has raced a Lister Jaguar.

Building on the success of Haynes's two previous titles in this series, which cover the 1970s and 1980s, this book takes a nostalgic look at the 1960s. Offering the same combination of informative text, race statistics and glorious colour photography, it brings alive the heroic era of Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Stirling Moss, Jackie Stewart, John Surtees, Bruce McLaren, Jack Brabham and Jochen Rindt. For many fans, this was the era when Formula 1 was at its peak - thrilling and dangerous, but still a sport.