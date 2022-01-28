Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard)

Automotive author Peter Nygaard opens his archives for the first time to tell the story of one of the most famous races in the world.

Since its first world championship in 1950, Formula 1 has held racing fans enthralled around the globe. In this book, motorsport historian, photographer, and collector Peter Nygaard opens his exclusive archives for the first time to tell the stories of this race’s illustrious history.

Moving decade by decade, and illustrated with more than four hundred images, Formula 1 celebrates and illuminates more than seventy years at the pinnacle of motor racing. Nygaard highlights the legendary champions—and their biggest victories, famous on-track incidents through the years, and the technological developments that have propelled this famous event to new heights during its rich history.

Peter Nygaard is an automotive author and historian based in Denmark.