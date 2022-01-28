Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781854433206
UPC:
9781854433206
MPN:
9781854433206
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
  • Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
$200.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Automotive author Peter Nygaard opens his archives for the first time to tell the story of one of the most famous races in the world.

Since its first world championship in 1950, Formula 1 has held racing fans enthralled around the globe. In this book, motorsport historian, photographer, and collector Peter Nygaard opens his exclusive archives for the first time to tell the stories of this race’s illustrious history.

Moving decade by decade, and illustrated with more than four hundred images, Formula 1 celebrates and illuminates more than seventy years at the pinnacle of motor racing. Nygaard highlights the legendary champions—and their biggest victories, famous on-track incidents through the years, and the technological developments that have propelled this famous event to new heights during its rich history.

Peter Nygaard is an automotive author and historian based in Denmark.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Formula 1
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
480
Author:
Peter Nygaard
View AllClose

Related Products

Ferrari Formula 1 Ferrari Formula 1
Add to Cart

Ferrari Formula 1

Gribaudo

$49.95
By: Paolo D' Alessio . The history of the "Rosse" from the beginning up today. Ferrari's fifty-year Formula 1 history is made up of ups and downs, of memorable exploits and bitter disappointments, of...
Ronnie Peterson - Formula 1 Super Sweden
Add to Cart

Ronnie Peterson - Formula 1 Super Swede

Coterie Press

$195.00
Author Johnny Tipler, ISBN 978190235107X Every fascinating stage of Ronnie Petersons racing career is explored in this book. From his beginnings in Kart racing, through to his tragic death at...
Out of stock
Formula 1. The Roaring 70s Edited by Niki Lauda Formula 1. The Roaring 70s Edited by Niki Lauda

Formula 1 The Roaring 70s

TeNeuves

$250.00
Author: Reiner W. Schlegelmilch, Edited by Niki Lauda, ISBN: 9783832795375, Published in 2011, 215 pages An impressive time capsule in which every single detail tells a story A treat...
Formula 1 - Car by Car 1950 - 1959 (Peter Higham) (9781910505441)
Add to Cart

Formula 1 - Car by Car 1950 - 1959 (Peter Higham)

EVRO Publishing

$129.95
By Peter Higham The formative years of the 1950s are explored in this next instalment of Evro’s decade-by-decade series covering all Formula 1 cars and teams. When the World Championship was first...