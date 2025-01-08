Ferrari in F1 (Peter Nygaard)

Founded in 1929 by Enzo Ferrari, Scuderia Ferrari is the longest-running Formula 1 team in existence. Ferrari has participated in every season since the first F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1950.



Its achievements in Formula 1 are impressive. With more than 1,000 race participations, Ferrari holds records for world titles, victories, podium and pole positions and fastest laps. Sixteen times World Constructors' Champion and fifteen times World Drivers' Champion, its track record in Formula 1 is unrivaled.



Many legendary drivers have helped create this iconic status, including Michael Schumacher, who won five consecutive titles with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. Other great champions of the Scuderia include Fangio, Ascari, Ickx, Lauda, Prost, Räikkönen, Vettel and Leclerc.



Peter Nygaard, a world-renowned historian, photographer and collector, helps us relive the fabulous history of Ferrari in Formula 1, from 1950 to the present day. Rich with 400 photographs, most previously unpublished, and enhanced with thematic highlights and portraits of drivers, mechanics and team managers, this book retraces all of Ferrari's great moments in Formula 1: the legendary races, track incidents, technological advancements, fan enthusiasm and greatest victories.