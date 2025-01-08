Dalton Watson Fine Books

Ferrari in F1 (Peter Nygaard)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781956309393
UPC:
9781956309393
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$250.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Founded in 1929 by Enzo Ferrari, Scuderia Ferrari is the longest-running Formula 1 team in existence. Ferrari has participated in every season since the first F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1950.

Its achievements in Formula 1 are impressive. With more than 1,000 race participations, Ferrari holds records for world titles, victories, podium and pole positions and fastest laps. Sixteen times World Constructors' Champion and fifteen times World Drivers' Champion, its track record in Formula 1 is unrivaled.

Many legendary drivers have helped create this iconic status, including Michael Schumacher, who won five consecutive titles with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004. Other great champions of the Scuderia include Fangio, Ascari, Ickx, Lauda, Prost, Räikkönen, Vettel and Leclerc.

Peter Nygaard, a world-renowned historian, photographer and collector, helps us relive the fabulous history of Ferrari in Formula 1, from 1950 to the present day. Rich with 400 photographs, most previously unpublished, and enhanced with thematic highlights and portraits of drivers, mechanics and team managers, this book retraces all of Ferrari's great moments in Formula 1: the legendary races, track incidents, technological advancements, fan enthusiasm and greatest victories.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Ferrari in F1
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
512
Author:
9781956309393
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206) Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard) (9781854433206)
Add to Cart

Formula 1 (Peter Nygaard)

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$200.00
Automotive author Peter Nygaard opens his archives for the first time to tell the story of one of the most famous races in the world. Since its first world championship in 1950, Formula 1 has held...
Ferrari F1 2020 Calendar (9788879117470)
Add to Cart

Ferrari F1 2020 Calendar

Giorgio NADA Editore

$39.95
The Ferrari Formula 1 single-seaters from 2010 to 2020, those of the post-Schumacher era, are the protagonists - together with drivers such as Raikkonen, Massa, Alonso and Vettel - of this calendar...