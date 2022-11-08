Formula 1's Unsung Pioneers - The story of the British Racing Partnership and how it launched motorsport into the modern era

Forward By Bernie Ecclestone

This is the previously untold story of a very special British racing team. The British Racing Partnership (BRP), which operated from 1958 to 1964, is best known for its association with Stirling Moss, who was driving a BRP-entered car at Goodwood on that fateful day in 1962 when a serious crash ended his career. Less familiarly, BRP became the first fully sponsored team in Formula 1, partnering with Yeoman Credit, a go-ahead finance house, in an initiative that led to a transformation of the sport. This book tells the entire history of BRP in unprecedented detail, thanks to the author’s prodigious research and numerous interviews over the years with many leading participants, including Moss himself, team boss Ken Gregory, top driver Tony Brooks, chief mechanic Tony Robinson and many others. Lavishly produced and illustrated with more than 300 period photographs, this book will be treasured by all motorsport enthusiasts.