Formula One 1976 The Official Review of the FIA Formula One World Championship DVD (Hunt For The Title)

52 minutes, PAL, 0 All Regions, ISBN: 5017559100100

1976 saw reigning Champion Niki Lauda start as the favourite in his Ferrari, as nearest rival Emerson Fittipaldi made the patriotic switch from McLaren to the Brazilian funded Copersucar team.

This left a hole at McLaren, filled by the ambitious British hopeful, James Hunt, to set the scene for a dramatic season of racing.

Tyrrell stole the timelight early on in the season, not for their results, but through the unveiling of their revolutionary six-wheeled P34. Hunt quickly adapted to life at McLaren and, unfazed by Lauda's early dominance, continued to pick up valuable points and podium finishes.

1976 will probably be best remembered for Lauda's horrific accident at the Nurburgring that nearly ended his life and saw him rushed to hospital with major burns. His resilience and dedication to racing saw him make a remarkable recovery, returning six weeks later to ensure a thrilling climax to a season that ended with only one point separating 1st and 2nd place in the championship. Again it was the last eventful race in Japan that decided the title.

Brunswick Films were pioneers in the embryonic days of Formula One production, when sponsors controlled the demand for footage, and before the era of global TV coverage began. They have skilfully combined film from their famous archive to create a review that captures the essence of a very special era in Grand Prix racing.

PREVIOSLY SOLD AS "HUNT FOR THE TITLE - (see images)"