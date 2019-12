Coming Soon!

Following feedback from fans over the new format adopted for the 2018 review, the 2019 edition will be one of the most comprehensive ever.

Spread across two discs, the review will feature extended highlights of each round (averaging about 13 minutes per event), plus OBC (onboard camera) laps, as well as selected bonus features.

Blu-ray makes the best use of the beautiful HD footage and, for the first time ever, the 2019 Official Review will include two Blu-ray discs.