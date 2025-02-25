Formula One 2024 The Official Review - F1 DVD Blu-ray

Epic races. Season-long intrigue. A fight to the last.

This was one of the most thrilling F1® seasons of all time.



With 24 races across the globe, this was the biggest F1® season ever. And as the world looked on, the action didn’t let up for a millisecond.



The pursuit of greatness

Relive Max Verstappen's relentless journey towards a fourth consecutive FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Championship. After getting off to a flyer, he saw off the chasing pack and a brave challenge from Lando Norris, to further his legacy.

Teams pushed to the limit

See sparks fly, with Red Bull Racing, McLaren F1® and Scuderia Ferrari locked in a heart-stopping tussle for the FIA Formula 1® Constructors’ World Championship. This was a powerful reminder that nothing can ever be taken for granted in F1®.

Emotions run high

Charles Leclerc's long-awaited home victory in Monaco. Max Verstappen’s charge from 17th in Brazil. The sheer euphoria of Lewis Hamilton’s win at Silverstone. This season had so many moments that stirred the soul.

The future is here

Standout performances from Liam Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Oliver Bearman stunned the paddock, enraptured fans and sent a clear signal: the next generation is ready to stake its claim.

Total speed guaranteed

No pit stops necessary. Points up for grabs. Pure pedal to the metal racing. With six sprints held across the season, fans were treated to next-level intensity. Make no mistake: F1® Sprint is living up to the hype.



This season encapsulated motorsport at its fastest, finest and fiercest. Experience every breakthrough, every battle and every victory – all over again.