Formula One 2022 The Official Review - F1 Blu-ray

Harder. Faster. Closer than ever.

Relive an unforgettable season of F1® action.

The 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship™ bought us a white-knuckle change of the guard. Teams started from scratch, in an all-consuming clamour for top honours, battling it out in 22 hard-fought races around the globe, including the first ever FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX.

Relive every moment of every race, with expert analysis from our commentary team of David Croft & Martin Bru.

The world’s greatest racers fight for the world’s greatest prize

Reigning champion Max Verstappen’s journey to a second title was never going to be straightforward. Watch as he throws himself into a season-long clash with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with their teammates Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz snapping at their heels all the way.

The old guard take on the young guns

This season represented a power shift in F1®. 7x world champion Lewis Hamilton went toe-to-toe with George Russell at Mercedes, while Daniel Ricciardo battled McLaren’s Lando Norris. Witness the return of legends Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon, and the emergence of Zhou Guanyu as the first ever chinese full-time driver in F1®.

Explosive battles in the FIA Formula 1® Constructors’ World Championship

Red Bull fought hard to hold off challenges from Ferrari and Mercedes to claim their first Constructors’ title since 2013. Alpine and McLaren went head-to-head to dominate the midfield, while Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Alphatauri, Haas and Williams fought to be the best of the rest.

Relive the most memorable and unpredictable races

Plunge back into the biggest battles of the year. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc duking it out in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Hungary. Carlos Sainz clinching his first ever win in Silverstone. Lewis Hamilton confounds the form book to challenge for wins in the dying moments of the season.

It’s all right here and ready for you to experience again and again.

Settle in. Belt up. And charge back into an unmatched season of F1® action.