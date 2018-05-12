Golden Age of Motorsport (4 DVD Set)

4 DVD set:

Golden Age of Motor Sport Volume One

1965 Sandown 6 hour Race

1966 Tasman Series

1966 Warwick Farm Races

These original films capture the colour, sounds, famous drivers, cars and Australian circuits in the 1960's.

The 1966 Tasman Series features Jim Clark in the Lotus taking on Graham Hill and newly emerging Jackie Stewart in the BRM, and a host of locals, racing at Lakeside, Sandown and Warwick Farm and Longford.

The Sandown 6 hour race with Cortinas, Jaguars, Mustangs, Minis and Alfas with Allan Moffat, Bob Jane, Peter Manton and we reminisce with legendary drivers Frank Gardner and Kevin Bartlet

Duration: 1 hour 20 minutes, FRAME PAL FORMAT MULTIZONE





Golden Age of Motor Sport Volume Two

1967 Australian Grand Prix Warwick Farm

1967 Easter Meeting

1967 Australian Touring Car Championship Lekeside

1969 Japanese Grand Prix Mt. Fuji

These original films capture the colour, sounds, famous drivers, cars and Australian circuits in the 1960's.

1967 Australian Grand Prix at Warwick Farm with Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Richard Attwood, Denny Hulme and Jack Brabham celebrating his recent World Championship.

The Easter Bathurst meeting at the famed Mt Panorama circuit where Kevin Bartlett records the first ever 100 mph lap.

1967 Australian Touring Car Championship at Lakeside. Tin top heroes Norm Beechey and Ian Pete Geoghegan Duel in the Chev Nova and Mustang.

1969 Tasman Series with rare footage of the high winged Lotus' of Graham Hill and Jochen Rindt, Chris Amon in the Dino Ferari, Piers Courage, Derek Bell and Jack Brabham in a special Repco Brabham.

The 1969 Japanese Grand Prix was held on the banked Mt Fuji circuit.

An Australian contingent went to Asia, taking on the Japanese teams.

1 hour 20 minutes, PAL, Multizone

Golden Age of Motor Sport Volume Three

Repco Brabham Story

1966 - The Fantastic Year

These original films show the rise of Jack Brabham and Repco, through the Tasman Series in 1965, unique factory scenes in England and world championship success in 1966.

They're a colourful and professional record of a unique achievement.

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes RATIO PAL FORMAT MULTIZONE

Golden Age of Motor Sport Volume Four

1968 Tasman Series

1969 Surfers Paradise 12 Hour Race

1964 Ampol Trial

1975 BP Desert Rally

Highlights of the 1968 Tasman Series - Jim Clark's last wins and the battle with Chris Amon's Ferrari.

They took on Jack Brabham, Graham Hill, Denny Hulme, Piers Courage and the best Australasian drivers.

Endurance racing from Surfers Paradise with the 12 Hour Production Car Race that matched Ford against Holden, Alfa Romeo and Mini Cooper.

The 1964 Ampol Trial revived the great events of the 1950's. There were some unlikely entrants including the Lightburn Zeta.

And the 1975 BP Desert Rally, as off road motor sport grew in popularity.

Duration: 60 minutes FULL FRAME ORIGINAL RATIO PAL FORMAT MULTIZONE