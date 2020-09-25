Grand Prix A History through the Lens (Bruce Vigar)

This Book is sourced from archives around the world, a collection of all the most exciting Grand Prix images Formula 1 Grand Prix racing is the ultimate motorsport.

The fastest cars, the biggest budgets, the highest rewards and the most glamorous fans all make it compelling viewing. For decades Grand Prix photographers have shot some of the most exciting images the sports world have ever seen and now the very best of them are brought together.

Rarely seen collections of photographs tell the fascinating story of Grand Prix racing from its early beginnings in France with the Automobile Club France in 1906 through the golden years of the 1930s right through the glory years of F1 in the 1960s and 1970s to the extraordinary cars and highly paid drivers of the present day.

Carefully researched profiles examine the great drivers and the great cars; the technological wizardry of the designers and developers; the great rivalries between drivers and teams that creates champions; the massive commercial business within the sport; the fine balance between danger and safety; the Grand Prix weekend from first practice to the winner's podium; and the great circuits that have hosted some of the most unforgettable races of all time.

The publishers have scoured Getty Images and many private collections round the world to create a unique, lavishly Illustrated hardcover book featuring work from some of the most renowned photographers in Formula 1, including Rainer Schlegemilch, and a compelling history.

Publisher: Danann Publishing Ltd

Number of pages: 136

Hardcover, published in 2016