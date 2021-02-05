Historic Ferrari and Grand Prix Cars - My Life by Spencer Martin (signed)

SIGNED BY SPENCER MARTIN, Hardcover Book, Published in 2020, 172 pages

My racing career began in 1960 with a car I built myself and ended in 2006 in an Alfa Romeo-powered Brabham BT23 open-wheeler. Across the years I raced and won in everything from a mighty 48-215/FX Holden that took 17 wins from 20 starts, to David MacKay's immortal Ferrari 250 LM.

Bob Jane's Brabham BTII won me two Australian Driving Championships. I ran Holden's first supercar and two Falcon GTS at Bathurst, crashed a Monaro 350 at Sandown Park, won in a light-weight E-Type Jaguar and raced many historic Ferraris in England, France, Monaco, Germany, Belgium and the USA.

These are the racing cars in my life.

SPENCER MARTIN