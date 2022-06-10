Holden Racing Team - The Cars 1989 - 2016 (2nd edition, Aaron Noonan, Stefan Bartholomaeus)

This book captures the amazing history of the Holden Racing Team from its formation in 1989 to the end of an era in 2016 via the histories of its individual race cars.

The second edition of the book (the original was published in 2017 in a limited run and was sold-out) follows on from the sell-out books featuring Dick Johnson Racing and Perkins Engineering cars that were published in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Featuring updated information on all of the cars and numerous never-before-published photographs, this huge 400-page hardcover book tells the story of each of the Holden Racing Team’s Commodore race cars – from its first VL Group A SV ‘Walkinshaw’ to its final VF Commodore.

Featuring all 45 cars to race with the famous ‘lion and helmet’ logo of HRT, this hardcover collector’s book will be produced in limited numbers (final print number to be confirmed).

Each copy will be individually numbered, making it a truly special collectable item.

Authors Aaron Noonan and Stefan Bartholomaeus have compiled this publication that includes all seven of the team’s Bathurst 1000-winning cars and more V8-powered hero cars driven by the likes of driving legends Peter Brock, Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes, Greg Murphy, Garth Tander and many more.

This book is a must-have for the collection of any Holden Racing Team, Holden, Bathurst, motorsport, motoring or automotive enthusiast.