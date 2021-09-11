Holden Bathurst 1000 Wins The 80s DVD Set

Pre-Orders will ship late October 2020

Description

As we farewell Holden this limited edition box set features all of Holden’s victories at Mount Panorama during the 80s in full, yes the full TV coverage of the event. The Holden Commodore won ‘The Great Race’, Bathurst 1000 at the model’s very first attempt in 1980 and then went on to win more races than any other manufacturer or model of car during the 80s. Holden conquered Mount Panorama six times from its debut in 1980 followed by the three-peat of ‘82, ‘83 and ‘84. Then against the odds wins in 86 and 87 cemented Holden and the Commodore as King of the Mountain.

Relive these magic moments of the 80s and Australia’s favourite car as we say farewell to the mighty Holden Commodore.

Cat No BHE8380

Duration:
Approximately 48 Hours

