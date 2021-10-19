Holden Bathurst Wins The 70s DVD Set

The 1970s were an amazing time for Holden – and an even better time to be a motorsport fan. It was a decade where Holden ruled Bathurst in the annual October classic. Not only claiming 5 race wins but also discovering a new superstar by the name of Peter Brock, who took his 1st Bathurst win in 1972. This very special box set covers all the Holden victories in the 70s, a period of immense change in the race. Transitioning from it’s original 500 mile race distance to a 1000km in 1973 as well as covering a change to colour TV broadcast, many say this was the ‘golden era’ of Australian Motorsport with showroom favourites modified for racing putting it all on the line for victory at Bathurst. On this six DVD set we look at the early period where Bathurst became big, featuring highlights of the race in 1972 and 1975. Plus we take a look at rarities and sponsor films featuring gems from the vaults of a brilliant period of Bathurst, the films and the quality aren’t 100% but they are gems that need to be seen. Then we have stand-alone wins being 1976 with almost the complete telecast spanning just over 5 hours. The 1978 and 1979 discs feature the complete telecasts of the race. As a special bonus we have included Brock and XU-1 40 year anniversary DVD.

Holden and its mighty Torana ruled the mountain and paved the way for all those that followed.

Cat No KAL5659B

Duration:

Approximately 25 Hours