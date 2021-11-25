Holden Commemorative Edition - The Great Years, the Great Cars 1968-2020

Hardcover book, Published in 2020, 380 pages

Holden captures the essence of these three great cars - their muscle, their romance and their engineering - as well as their glory days at racetracks such as Mount Panorama at Bathurst and Phillip Island. It celebrates 50-plus years of great Aussie motoring memories, from the original Monaro's launch in 1968 to living in the seventies through the Torana years. Then there's the Commodore era, covering the VB to ZB models from 1978 to 2020 and including the last Aussie-built V8s. Holden features photos, stories and a comprehensive history of the country's best-loved vehicles, plus a detailed analysis of all the models of these three nameplates.