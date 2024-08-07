Holden vs Ford - Commemorative Edition

Description

Holden versus Ford, Ford versus Holden, Red versus Blue, Blue versus Red. Even the order in which you say these two precious words marks you for life as to which side of the white line you drive on. Going straight to the heart of what it means to be Australian, this book is a must-have addition to any Ford or Holden lovers bookshelf.
Loyalty, faith, competition and love is expressed through two brands of motor car. Never before has this nation-dividing topic been faced head on, and written about in such a detailed and humorous way.
Holden vs Ford: Commemorative Edition includes a comprehensive list of all the Ford and Holden models released since the beginning of the twentieth century to the mid-1980s. It covers everything from the panel van craze during the 1970s to the Great Race at Philip Island, Mt Panorama and the glory days of other Ford versus Holden racing victories.
With over 300 photos and great design! Holden v Ford is a full-throttle car book and the perfect Father s Day gift book.

