The Ultimate Motoring Collection (including Holden The Great Years and Holden Vs Ford))

Description

The Ultimate Motoring Collection - including bestsellers: 

  • Holden - The great years, the great cars 1968 - 2003
  • Holdenvs Ford - The cars, the culture, the competition

A collection of the Ultimate Motoring Books with the best selling Bathurst and Muscle Car Mania books packaged together in a slip case box for the first time. Give your man the ultimate reading pleasure, including:

Muscle Car Mania – A book that celebrates the proud history of Australian made Ford, Holden and Chrysler muscle car heritage. Wild legendary stories of 100 famous and infamous events and stunts that have amazed and entertained muscle car fanatics over the years.

Bathurst – Celebrates the 50 years of the Bathurst race, showcasing great motoring images from every year at Bathurst, coupled with fast moving anecdotes about what happened every year on the hill. Includes stories on all your favourite drivers Brock, Moffat, Lowndes, Johnson, Skaife, Perkins, Grice, Whincup, Murphy.

 

Author: James Cockington edited by Steve Normoyle

Publish Date: November 2016

ISBN: 9781925017793

Publisher: Rockpool Publishing

Pages: 448

Size: 234mm x 238mm

Holden vs Ford - The Cars, The Culture, The Competition

Author: Steve Bedwell, ISBN: 9781921295287, Published in 2009, Paperback Holden versus Ford, Ford versus Holden, Red versus Blue, Blue versus Red, even the order in which you say these two precious...
Holden - The First 25 Years

General Motors - Holden, Hardbound, ASIN: b001699euq - Very rare 1973 Edition in excellent condition !   This is the story behind the 25th anniversary of the Holden — a name synonymous...
Bathurst 50 Years of The Great Race - Holden vs Ford

Author: Steve Normoyle, ISBN: 9781925017137, paperback, published in 2014, 223 pages. The gruelling Bathurst 1000 is a race like no other: from the early days 50 years ago when ordinary road...