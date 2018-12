Special Limited Edition release contains:

Torana XU1

Torana SL/R 5000

Torana A9X

These 3 videos feature classic cinema films representing Aussie motor racing – seventies style. In a much different scenario to today’s high tech Supercars, we revisit the days of long hair, flared jeans and leisurely pit stops. Hosted by true Australian legends these are a must for every motor racing fan.

Cat no. 104373-9