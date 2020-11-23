Torana - Celebrating The Holden Torana - Collecters Box DVD Set - Reissue

Chevron Marketing, 6 DVDs, BHE8318, CODE: 9340601002722, PAL Format - Running Time 21 Hours

Torana – Celebrating the Holden Torana – Collectors Box Set

The Holden Torana is not just a fondly-remembered car from Australia’s motoring past – it’s a bone fide Aussie icon. This DVD package is the definitive Torana collection. It covers all the performance road-going Torana models: the original six-cylinder Torana XU-1, the later-model V8-powered SL/R 5000 and the L34 upgraded version, and the final high-performance Torana model, the legendary A9X. These models were designed to go racing, and many of the Bathurst Torana highlights are included here: Peter Brock’s first Bathurst win, with the XU-1, in 1972, and the victories in ’78 and ’79 full television telecasts.

Contains Torana XU-1, Torana A9X, Torana SLR/5000, SMMOM Brock and the XU-1, SMMOM Bathurst 1978 and SMMOM Bathurst 1979.

Cat No. BHE8318