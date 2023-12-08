Description
"New updated and revised 3rd edition. Limited to 500 copies. The full history of Honda's NSX models from 1990 to 2022. This new third edition brings the story up-to-date and includes the second generation models."
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
HONDA/ACURA NSX - Honda's Original Supercar - Updated & Revised Third Edition.
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
288
|
Author:
|
Brian Long
|
Sync Category Code:
|
261186