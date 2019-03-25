Honda CMX250 Rebel & CB250 Nighthawk Twins (85 - 16) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: CB250 Nighthawk 234cc 91 - 08CMX250 Rebel 234cc 96 - 16CMX250 Rebel 234cc 85 - 87

Dimensions: 8.5 x 11

Pages: 240

Cover: Paperback

Published: Monday, March 25, 2019

Part Number: M2756

ISBN: 9781620923382

CB250 Nighthawk 234cc 91-08, CMX250 234cc 96-16, CMX250 Rebel 234cc 85-87

