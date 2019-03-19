Honda CRF1000 Africa Twin (16-19) Haynes Repair Manual

Description
With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available), ¶ÿView AllClose
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm
Description 1:
Description 2:
Description 3:
Description 4:
Specific Information: Honda CRF1000A 2016 - 2019Honda CRF1000D 2016 - 2019Honda CRF1000A2 Adventure Sport 2018 - 2019Honda CRF1000D2 Adventure Sport 2018 - 2019
Exclusions:
Dimensions: 270 x 210 mm
Pages: 320
Cover: Paperback
Published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Part Number: M6434
ISBN: 9781785214349
Author:
Description 1:
CRF1000A 16-19. CRF1000D (DCT) 16-19. CRF1000A2 Adventure Sport 18-19. CRF1000D2 Adventure Sport (DCT) 18-19
Description 2:
Description 3:
Description 4: