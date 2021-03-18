Honda MB, MBX, MT & MTX50 (80-93) Haynes Repair Manual

With a Haynes Manual, you can do it yourself, from simple maintenance to full repairs. Every Manual is based on a complete stripdown of the bike. Our authors and technicians work out the best methods to do a job and present this with the home mechanic in mind. Our Manuals have clear instructions and hundreds of photographs that show each step. Whether you??re a beginner or a competent mechanic, you can save money with Haynes., Each Manual includes:, Clear and easy to follow page layout, Full procedures written from hands-on experience, Easy-to-follow photos, Faultfinding information, How to make special tools, Colour wiring diagrams (where available)

Specific Information: MB5 49cc 81 - 82 USA, MB50S-A 49cc 80 - 82 UK, MBX50S-D 49cc 83 - 86 UK, MT50S-A 49cc 80 - 82 UK, MT50S-E/F 49cc 85 - 86 UK, MT50S-G 49cc 86 - 88 UK, MT50S-J 49cc 88 - 90 UK, MT50S-L 49cc 90 - 93 UK, MTX50S-C 49cc 82 - 85 UK

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm

Cover: Paperback

Published: Monday, March 29, 1993

Part Number: M731

ISBN: 9781850108887

