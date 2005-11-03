Nissan Micra (93 - 02) Haynes Repair Manual

Description

Every manual is written from hands-on experience gained from stripping down and rebuilding each vehicle in the Haynes Project Workshop. The practical step-by-step instructions and clear photos are easy to follow and provide information on maintenance, servicing, fault finding, the MoT, brakes, electrics and Haynes tips to make many tasks easier.

Specific Information: Hatchback (K11 Series), including automatic transmission (N-CVT) models and special/limited editions.Petrol: 1.0 litre (998cc), 1.3 litre (1275cc) and 1.4 litre (1348cc).

Exclusions:
Does NOT cover new Micra range introduced for 2003 model year.

Dimensions: 270 x 210mm
Pages:
Cover: Paperback
Published: Thursday, November 3, 2005
Part Number: 3254
ISBN: 9781785212864
K11 Series incl. automatic transmission (N-CVT) models & special/limited editions, Hatchback

Petrol: 1.0L DOHC 16V (CG10DE), 1.3L DOHC 16V (CG13DE), 1.4L DOHC 16V (CGA3DE)

