How to restore your Chevy truck 1947-1955 (Deve Krehbiel)

Everything you need to completely restore your 1947-1955 first series Chevy pickup to better-than-new condition is shown in complete detail!

The Advance Design era (1947-1955) was historic for Chevrolet, topping all the production numbers every year they were in production. And for good reason. The post-World War II economy demanded a tough and well-engineered solution for this growing economy. Selling more than 2.5 million units during this era, Chevrolet quickly surpassed and controlled the light-truck market with style, utility, and logical engineering.

This era has been overlooked for long enough, and Deve Krehbiel, a well-known restoration expert from DevesTechNet.com who specializes in these trucks, puts his 40 years of experience restoring nothing but Advance Design trucks into an extensive and complete single volume. With more than 500 photos and detailed instruction for every aspect of a proper restoration, this book will be the restorer’s best friend. Deve’s companion book, Chevrolet Inline 6 Engine: 1929-1962 (SA455), explains in full detail the engine aspects of your project.

The Advance Design Chevy pickup is one of the most popular and highly prized vehicles at any venue. The author’s hope is that this book will give you the confidence and the knowledge to put your old Chevy truck back on the road in style. There is just nothing more interesting and more inviting than an old Chevy truck!

