How to Wire Chevy & GMC Trucks - 1947-1987

Description

Rewire your vintage Chevrolet/GMC truck yourself!

If you are building a vintage truck, it will most likely require new wiring at some point. Whether the original wiring is old, brittle, has splices, or has already been removed, fresh wiring is critical to a trucks dependability. Whether you're working on a singular task or doing a complete rewire, your classic Chevrolet/GMC pickup's viability and safety relies on a properly working electrical system.

Due to today's automotive aftermarket, there is no reason to not do the wiring yourself. Rewiring the truck helps you save money and provides peace of mind.

Vehicle-specific kits are available to replace existing or missing wiring. If you plan to do custom wiring, universal kits are available as well. Either type of kit can be installed without an abundance of electrical knowledge. With some basic tools and time, you can wire your truck just like the professionals.

In How to Wire Chevy & GMC Trucks: 1947-1987, veteran how-to author Dennis W. Parks rewires a 1970 Chevrolet C10 and a 1955 Chevrolet truck. Everything is included--from the basics of wiring lights, the starter, and the alternator to a stereo with satellite radio, air conditioning, and light-emitting diode (LED) lighting. If you want to complete this task yourself or if you want to learn how it is done before hiring a professional, this book covers it all.

