Hubert Platt - Fast Fords of the Georgia Shaker (Allen Platt, foreword by Linda Vaughn)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781613253977
UPC:
9781613253977
MPN:
9781613253977
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.90 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Hubert Platt - Fast Fords of the Georgia Shaker (Allen Platt, foreword by Linda Vaughn) (9781613253977)
  • Hubert Platt - Fast Fords of the Georgia Shaker (Allen Platt, foreword by Linda Vaughn) (9781613253977)
$74.95
Frequently bought together:

Description

A 1986 NHRA Hall of Fame member, Hubert Platt’s lasting legacy on the sport can’t be denied. Whether he was launching his Falcon with the door open, conducting a Ford Drag Team seminar, or setting a national record at the 1967 US Nationals in his Fairlane, Platt’s imprint on drag racing was all-encompassing. His son and fellow drag racer, Allen Platt, shares his dad’s iconic career in Hubert Platt: Fast Fords of the “Georgia Shaker.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
TITLE
HUBERT PLATT fast fords of the georgia shaker

ISBN
9781613253977

SKU
CT-625

View AllClose

Related Products

Fast Fords - Alex Gabbard - front Fast Fords - Alex Gabbard - back
Add to Cart

Fast Fords - Alex Gabbard

HPBooks

$79.95
Author: Alex Gabbard, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 0895864983, 1st Edition, 1987 - Winner of the 1988 Moto Award Fast Fords... and the men behind them that made the FORD name synonymous with high...
Linda Vaughn: The First Lady Of Motorsports (9781613252321) Linda Vaughn: The First Lady Of Motorsports (9781613252321)
Add to Cart

Linda Vaughn - The First Lady Of Motorsports

Cartech Books

$89.95
Authors: Linda Vaughn with Rob Kinnan, Hardbound, 223 Pages, CT555, ISBN: 9781613252321, First Edition, 2016 "Linda Vaughn: The First Lady of Motorsports" is the most comprehensive...