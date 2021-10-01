Ian Walker the Man & his Cars – Limited Edition (Julian Balme)

This stunning book from award winning publisher Coterie Press, Ian Walker, The Man and His Cars, explores the life and times of Ian Walker. “Walker The Talker” as he was frequently referred to, was an astute businessman whose life offered many challenges. Ian Walker and Ian Walker Racing were prominent names in motor racing in the 1960’s alongside that of Colin Chapman and Lotus, with whom he enjoyed a great friendship. Ian Walker embraced almost all forms of post-war motorsport, from rallying to racing, from driver to team manager, from car manufacturer to car dealer, all achieved in just ten years.

His exceptionally high standards of preparation and presentation saw Ian Walker Racing universally recognised as the Lotus ‘B team’. Consequently he would provide drives for three future world champions, Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Sir Jackie Stewart, along with a host of other talented drivers including Mike Spence and Paul Hawkins.

This exhaustive book looks chronologically at Ian Walkers life, the cars he built and raced, and the people that were part of his great adventure during the heady period of the 60’s, a time that began the transformation of motor racing into the business it has since become. Each and every copy of IAN WALKER, THE MAN and HIS CARS is supplied in a deluxe cloth covered slipcase. This Limited Edition 208 page book contains 400 images, many from the Walker family archive.

THE AUTHOR

Julian Balme is an independent author who regularly writes for leading UK motoring magazines Classic & Sports Car and Octane as well as Vintage Motorsport in the USA. Julian has an art and design background and his many credits include both book and record sleeve design. He was introduced to the Walker family at an early age and a passion for Lotus and motor racing naturally followed.