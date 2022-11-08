IconiCars Mercedes-Benz 300 SL

In 1954, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL was unveiled at the International Motor Sports Show in New York - the start of an unparalleled success story. Victories in the 24-hour race at Le Mans and the Carrera Panamericana made it world-famous. It also possessed groundbreaking technology, including the first series-production fuel-injected engine. Its elegant shape and futuristic gullwing doors made it a coveted prize, symbolising exclusivity and freedom.







This volume has everything that is important about the legendary sports car: wonderfully aesthetic automotive photography by René Staud and archive pictures rich in patina, snapshots of racing successes and famous owners, and interesting facts from the model’s history to the colours of the paintwork.