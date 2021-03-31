Mercedes-Benz 300 SL - The Car Of The Century

Author: Hans Kleissl and Harry Niemann, Hardcover, Published in 2021, 374 pages

For over 60 years, no other car has moved the lovers of classic cars more than the 300 SL. For Daimler Benz AG, this car is an icon that with the magical suffix “SL”, for Super Leicht or Super Light, has continued to this day to be used on Mercedes-Benz sports cars. Hans Kleissl, recognized worldwide as one of the top 300 SL experts, and the former Daimler historian Harry Neumann have produced a book that captures the magic of the world surrounding this car. The events, photographs and fascinating technology, all illustrated within these pages, explain the mystique that inspires people to this day.

Author Biography

Dr. Harry Niemann is a social scientist and publicist and has been working as a journalist and non-fiction writer since 1987. He worked for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in the Technology and Engines department (Ressort Technik und Motor) and for the Motorbuch publishing house in Stuttgart. Between 1989 and 2008 he managed the Mercedes-Benz AG Historical Archive and subsequently the Archive and Historical Vehicles Collection of Daimler AG. As part of his work at Mercedes-Benz he published many technical and biographical articles around the history of Mercedes Benz AG and their antecedent companies, as well as many monographs on subjects such as Béla Barényi, Wilhelm Maybach, Gottlieb Daimler and Karl Maybach.

Born in 1952, Hans Kleissl is recognized worldwide as a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL expert. For the last 30 years as owner of HK Engineering, he has dedicated himself to this car. More than a third of all remaining 300 SLs have passed through his hands. Hans Kleissl has also been on the board of directors of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Club for almost 20 years.