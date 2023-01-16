Giorgio NADA Editore

Imola 70 - Seventy Historic Races (Enrico Mapelli)

Description

70 races, 70 days that in 70 years have marked the history of the Imola racing circuit. From the mid-Fifties, the track on the backs of the Santerno river, dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari, has been one of the authentic cult attractions for the enthusiasts of motor racing on two and four wheels. The facility has seen events such as the Coppa Shell, the motorcycling 200 Miles, the 500 Kilometres reserved for covered wheel cars and, of course, the San Marino Grand Prix, part of the blue ribbon Formula 1 World Championship since the early Eighties. Tracing the history of this fascinating circuit means reviewing the history of motorcycle and car racing at the highest levels, history featuring the greatest manufacturers, drivers and riders. The painstakingly researched historical texts are accompanied by hundreds of black and white and colour photographs, the majority of which previously unpublished and many drawn from the archive of photographer Franco Villani. This commemorative book has been compiled in close collaboration with the Imola Autodromo to celebrate the circuit’s first 70 years.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Imola 70 - Seventy Historic Races
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
192
Author:
Enrico Mapelli
