Italian Cars

Description

For car lovers who want to hold and feel their favourite models

Learn about the latest innovations from electric supercars to hypercars

Fiat 500. Panda. Ferrari. Lamborghini. Alfa Romeo. “Made in Italy” is synonymous with legendary cars

Learn about them all, as well as the latest innovations to hit the market

150 fascinating years of unique and inimitable Italian automotive innovation. The Topolino. The 500. The Panda. The Lancia Lambda. The Fulvia. The Alfa Romeo, Duetto, and Giulietta. The Ferrari Testarossa. The Maserati 3500GT. The Lambroghini Miura, Countach, Diablo, and Revuelto... and so on, all the way up until the electrified supercars and new hypercars of our future, like the Pagani Utopia, Pininfarina Batista and Estrema Fulminea (just to name a few)! Cars that dreams are made of, lives are changed with, and history is marked by: legendary Italian cars.

Additional Information

Book Title:
Italian Cars
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2025
Pages:
304
Author:
Enzo Rizzo
