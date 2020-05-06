Jaguar XJ-S - The Complete Story (James Taylor)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785005831
UPC:
9781785005831
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Jaguar XJ-S - The Complete Story (James Taylor) (9781785005831)
  • Jaguar XJ-S - The Complete Story (James Taylor) (9781785005831)
$89.95
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Description

Author: James Taylor, Hardback, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9781785005831, First Published, 2019

James Taylor remembers very well the disappointment among his petrol-head friends when the XJ-S was announced in 1975. It was not a replacement for the legendary E-type; its colours were uninspired; and its interior was drab. All credit, then, to those people at Jaguar who truly believed in the car and, over a period of nearly 20 years, turned the ugly duckling into a swan. From the moment the XJ-S HE arrived in 1981, there seemed to be renewed hope, and from then on, the car went from strength to strength to become the much-admired grand tourer it always should have been. The book contains a timeline of the key events in the history of the XJ-S and an overview of the evolution of the XJ-S from the XJ27 prototype. There are Appendices covering identification/serial numbers, UK showroom prices through the years and sales in the US by year.

View AllClose

Related Products

Jaguar XK8: The Complete Story Jaguar XK8: The Complete Story
Add to Cart

Jaguar XK8 - The Complete Story

Crowood

$89.95
By: Graham Robson . After a twenty-year production period,  was time for the venerable XJS to bow ut but what was to replace it? Jaguar had been sold to Ford and was no longer as cash-strapped...
Out of stock
Jaguar XJ-S: The Complete Story Jaguar XJ-S: The Complete Story

Jaguar XJ-S - The Complete Story (Soft Bound Edition)

Crowood

$79.95
By: Graham Robson . The XJ-S was Jaguar's most controversial car. Despite offering a superb blend of performance and refinement it was a radical departure in style from the elegant E-type. It...
The Book of the Jaguar XJ-S The Book of the Jaguar XJ-S Back Cover
Add to Cart

The Book of the Jaguar XJ-S

Veloce Publishing

$129.95
Author: Brian Long, ISBN: 9781845844011, Hardback, 25x25cm, 160 pages, 290 pictures, Published in 2014 Period covered: 1976 to 1996. All Jaguar XJ-S models covered. Features The...
Out of stock
Jaguar S-Type and 420: The Complete Story - 1st Edition - front Jaguar S-Type and 420: The Complete Story - 1st Edition - back

Jaguar S-Type and 420 - The Complete Story - 1st Edition

Crowood

$150.00
By James Taylor, Hardbound, 173 Pages, ISBN: 9781852239893, 1st Edition, 1996 - second hand copy in excellent condition   The Jaguar S-type and later 420 model marked the first real evolution...