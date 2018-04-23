Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story (James Taylor)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781785004117
UPC:
9781785004117
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story
  • Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story
$95.00

Description

ISBN: 9781785004117
PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 23/04/2018
PAGES: 240
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 223 colour photos and 97 black & white photos

The Range Rover's designers intended it to be a more comfortable and road-friendly passenger-carrying Land Rover, but customers quickly saw something much more in it. During the 1970s, while its immense practicality and capability were appreciated and acknowledged, a Range Rover became a sought-after and prestigious possession. It went on to change the face of Land Rover for ever.

Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story delves into the real story of the Range Rover, examining what lay behind the multiple changes in its twenty-six years of production.

The book covers:

  • The full development story
  • The changes made during twenty-six years of production
  • Custom and utility conversions
  • Range Rovers for the US market
  • Full technical specifications
  • Range Rovers assembled overseas
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Range Rover: The Second Generation Range Rover: The Second Generation

Crowood

Range Rover - The Second Generation

$89.95
By: James Taylor . The second-generation, or 38A, Range Rover had an enormously hard act to follow. The original Range Rover, introduced in 1970, had become a style icon and was so well loved that...
$89.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
Range Rover: The First Generation Range Rover: The First Generation

Crowood

Range Rover - The First Generation

$79.95
By: James Taylor, Nick Dimbleby . The Range Rover – The First Generation traces the full story of the original Range Rover, from the first design studies to the end of production. Special...
$79.95
Out of stock