Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story (James Taylor)

ISBN: 9781785004117
PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 23/04/2018
PAGES: 240
BINDING: Hardback
SIZE: 260x215 mm
INSIDE: 223 colour photos and 97 black & white photos
The Range Rover's designers intended it to be a more comfortable and road-friendly passenger-carrying Land Rover, but customers quickly saw something much more in it. During the 1970s, while its immense practicality and capability were appreciated and acknowledged, a Range Rover became a sought-after and prestigious possession. It went on to change the face of Land Rover for ever.
Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story delves into the real story of the Range Rover, examining what lay behind the multiple changes in its twenty-six years of production.
The book covers:
- The full development story
- The changes made during twenty-six years of production
- Custom and utility conversions
- Range Rovers for the US market
- Full technical specifications
- Range Rovers assembled overseas