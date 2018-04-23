Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story (James Taylor)

ISBN: 9781785004117

PUBLISHED (THIS EDITION): 23/04/2018

PAGES: 240

BINDING: Hardback

SIZE: 260x215 mm

INSIDE: 223 colour photos and 97 black & white photos

The Range Rover's designers intended it to be a more comfortable and road-friendly passenger-carrying Land Rover, but customers quickly saw something much more in it. During the 1970s, while its immense practicality and capability were appreciated and acknowledged, a Range Rover became a sought-after and prestigious possession. It went on to change the face of Land Rover for ever.

Range Rover First Generation - The Complete Story delves into the real story of the Range Rover, examining what lay behind the multiple changes in its twenty-six years of production.

