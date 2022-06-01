Range Rover Third Generation - The Complete Story (James Taylor)

The third-generation or L322 Range Rover took the Land Rover marque firmly into the luxury market at the start of the 2000s, and set the tone for the models to follow. This book documents the whole story of this milestone model with the aid of more than 200 photographs. It includes: the story of the model’s origins as the L30 project when BMW owned Land Rover; the styling, engineering and specification changes introduced over the lifetime of L322 from 2001 to 2012 and a chapter on the model’s career in the USA. There is an overview of the aftermarket enhancements from the leading specialists of the day. Full technical specifications are given, plus paint colours and interior trim choices and finally there is guidance on buying and owning one of these acclaimed vehicles - the L322 Range Rover.