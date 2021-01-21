Jaguar XK120 - The Story of 660725 -Porter Profiles Series (Simon Ham)

Description

Author: Simon Ham, ISBN: 9781907085802, hardcover, Published in 2020, 96 pages

Few, if any, Jaguar XK120s can have enjoyed a more fascinating and varied life than chassis number 660725. Just under two-thirds of the total production was allocated to the Roadster, which had caused such a stir at the 1948 London Motor Show. Of that, 660725 was one of just 1,173 right-hand-drive Roadsters constructed.

 "Apart from now being the longest-serving XK120 owner, I also consider myself the most fortunate, lucky, accidental, blessed, providential - call it what you will - owner. Why? Because no fictional script writer could have come up with the number or variety of experiences, both dangerous and funny, in so many different countries and environments, that any combination of car and man would experience together.' Bob Henderson, January 2013

