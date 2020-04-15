Rolls-Royce At Derby (Malcolm Bobbitt, Paparback, 9781780914978)

By Malcolm Bobbitt, Paperback, 175 Pages, ISBN: 9781780914978

Since 1908 the names of Derby and Rolls-Royce have been synonymous. It was in that year that the company, formed in 1906, moved from Manchester to Nightingale Road. For almost a century, Rolls-Royce has played a vital role in the working life of this Midlands city.

Malcolm Bobbitt's illustrated history of the company's Derby factories offers a fascinating behind-the-scenes insight into the extraordinary engineering achievements that have earned for Rolls-Royce a worldwide reputation for innovation and excellence.

His book gives a revealing account of the varying fortunes of the company and a detailed view of the production techniques and processes that have evolved over the years.

He also presents an intimate portrait of the local people who have worked at Rolls-Royce, and depended on it for their livelihood, for generations.

