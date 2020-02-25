Lamborghini - Where, Why, Who, When, What (Antonio Ghini)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788891822185
UPC:
9788891822185
MPN:
9788891822185
Condition:
New
Weight:
2.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$195.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

A comprehensive official monograph that provides a complete history of one of the most renowned brands in the luxury automotive landscape.

This lavishly produced volume features the complete collection of all the models produced by Lamborghini from 1963 to the present day, including special editions, unreleased models, and those that underwent significant evolutions. Stunning photography highlights the exquisite lines and lavish details of the vehicles, along with spectacular archival images and technical information celebrating the glamour and excellence of Italian automotive design. The book also includes information on the prominent designers, including Filippo Perini, Walter de Silva, Mitja Borkert, and Marcello Gandini, who created some of the company's most iconic models, such as the Miura, Countach, Aventador, Huracán, and the new Urus as well as astonishing prototypes such as the Marzal, Egoista, and the Terzo Millennio.

This official book is dedicated to the history of the legendary Italian luxury sports car company that was founded in Sant'Agata Bolognese in 1963 by Ferruccio Lamborghini. His dream was to create the perfect car and, more than half a century later, Lamborghini continues to produce sports cars that are sought after and renowned throughout the world for technical innovation, cutting-edge design, and stylish, original use of color.

About The Author
Antonio Ghini is a journalist and brand marketing and communications specialist who started his career in racing. He worked first at Renault as Director of Communications for Italy, then as Global Director of Communications and Brand Management at Ferrari. Today he works as a journalist and consultant in the automotive sector.

Publish Date: February 25, 2020
Format: Hardcover
Category: Transportation - Automotive - Antique & Classic
Publisher: Rizzoli
Trim Size: 9-1/2 x 12-1/4
Pages: 216

View AllClose

Related Products

Lamborghini Supercars From Sant'Agata Lamborghini Supercars From Sant'Agata
Add to Cart

Lamborghini Supercars From Sant'Agata

Haynes

$150.00
By: Anthony Pritchard . Ferruccio Lamborghini, an immensely successful Italian industrialist, built a new factory, employed some of Italy's most talented automobile engineers and sired the...
Out of stock
Lamborghini Supercars 50 Years - front

Lamborghini Supercars 50 Years

Motorbooks

$109.95
By, Stuart Codling - Photography by James Mann Foreword by Fabio Lamborghini - Hardbound, 1st Edition 2015, ISBN: 9780760347959 - From the groundbreaking Muira to today's Supercars...
History Of Lamborghini (B01K15TX1A)
Add to Cart

History Of Lamborghini

Transport Bookman

$175.00
Authors: Rob de la Rive Box and Richard Crump, Hardbound, 169 pages, ASIN: B01K15TX1A , First Edition, 1974**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
Automobili Lamborghini (9788837067656)
Add to Cart

Automobili Lamborghini

Electa

$199.95
Authors: Decio Giulio and Riccardo Carugati, Hardbound, ISBN: 9788837067632, 1st Edition, 2009 - **Second-Hand book in excellent condition**  A certain kind of physical build expresses an...