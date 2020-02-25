Lamborghini - Where, Why, Who, When, What (Antonio Ghini)

A comprehensive official monograph that provides a complete history of one of the most renowned brands in the luxury automotive landscape.

This lavishly produced volume features the complete collection of all the models produced by Lamborghini from 1963 to the present day, including special editions, unreleased models, and those that underwent significant evolutions. Stunning photography highlights the exquisite lines and lavish details of the vehicles, along with spectacular archival images and technical information celebrating the glamour and excellence of Italian automotive design. The book also includes information on the prominent designers, including Filippo Perini, Walter de Silva, Mitja Borkert, and Marcello Gandini, who created some of the company's most iconic models, such as the Miura, Countach, Aventador, Huracán, and the new Urus as well as astonishing prototypes such as the Marzal, Egoista, and the Terzo Millennio.

This official book is dedicated to the history of the legendary Italian luxury sports car company that was founded in Sant'Agata Bolognese in 1963 by Ferruccio Lamborghini. His dream was to create the perfect car and, more than half a century later, Lamborghini continues to produce sports cars that are sought after and renowned throughout the world for technical innovation, cutting-edge design, and stylish, original use of color.

Antonio Ghini is a journalist and brand marketing and communications specialist who started his career in racing. He worked first at Renault as Director of Communications for Italy, then as Global Director of Communications and Brand Management at Ferrari. Today he works as a journalist and consultant in the automotive sector.

