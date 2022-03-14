Lambretta D/LD 125/150: 1951-1958 History, Models and Documents (Vittorio Tessera)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9788879118118
UPC:
9788879118118
MPN:
9788879118118
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$95.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The industrial and technical history of the Lambretta D\/LD series, the classic Lambretta par excellence, the model that has represented the purest essence of the scooter “made in Italy”, as told through invaluable archive materials. Previously unpublished photos and official documents discovered in the Innocenti archives along with accurate texts by Vittorio Tessera, the leading expert on the historic scooter in Italy and the world. With this model, Innocenti proved capable of conquering the national and international markets; exported throughout the world, the D\/LD was a great success, loved and appreciated by thousands of users. Chapters dedicated to advertising, to the famous people who fell in live with it and to the marketing of the D and DL series around the world complete this latest title in the series that also includes the volumes Lambretta LUI, Lambretta TV\/LI Series I and Lambretta TV\/LI Scooterstyle Series III.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Lambretta D/LD 125/150: 1951-1958 History, Models and Documents
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
120
Author:
Vittorio Tessera
View AllClose

Related Products

Lambretta Innocenti An Illustrated History Lambretta Innocenti An Illustrated History

Lambretta Innocenti An Illustrated History

Haynes

$59.95
By: Nigel Cox . Lambretta Innocenti, the world's most famous scooter marque, has a devoted following in Britain and abroad. This book is by an enthusiast with the biggest collection of Lambrettas and...