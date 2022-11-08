Lambretta DL/GP - History, models and documents

The fascinating story of the Milanese scooter par excellence concluded with the Lambretta DL-GP series. This book looks at all aspects of this special scooter: its history, its technical evolution, its sporting victories, with a specific chapter devoted to the British market, which more than any other took the DL to its heart and still today considers it to be the pinnacle of Innocenti’s production. The last model produced by Innocenti had been developed at the famous Bertone design centre in Turin which, with a few but substantial modifications managed to breathe new life into the Lambretta, making it even more sporting and elegant, sophisticated and modern. With a curious black splash on the leg shield, the new model soon became a best-seller on the crowded international scooter market. It enjoyed enormous success in Great Britain, being transformed into a cult object for the most sporting and demanding scooterists. More than fifty years after its launch, its styling its styling is still modern and the model is still very popular with scooterists all over the world.

Book Title:
Lambretta DL/GP - History, models and documents
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year: 2022
2022
Pages:
120
Author:
Vittorio Tessera
