Lancia Rally - Code Name 037 - The genesis and development of the "037" project

Description

Author: Sergio Limone & Luca Gastaldi, Published in 2018, paperback, 200 pages

This volume illustrates the genesis and development of the winning car of the 1983 World Rally Championship: the last two driving wheels in history to win the title of the world title. 

Initially identified with the Abarth "SE037" design code, the Lancia Rally (this is its official name) obtained the group B approval on April 1, 1982, just two years after the first lines drawn on a blank sheet and then intense testing activity. 
The technical description of the engineer Sergio Limone and the unpublished photographs of the time revive a fundamental chapter of sports motoring and a decade of great revolution.


 

