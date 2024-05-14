Description
- 512 pages
- bilingual text
- over 350 photographs
- over 150 technical illustrations
- 250 pages of the detailed development timeline
- original documents consulted and reproduced
- on track and in the workshop with the protagonists
Additional Information
1000
Book Title:
Lancia Rally Gr.B 037
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
512
Author:
Vittorio Roberti & Alessandro Cordasco
Sync Category Code:
