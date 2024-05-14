RC Books

Lancia Rally Gr.B 037

Description

  • 512 pages
  • bilingual text
  • over 350 photographs
  • over 150 technical illustrations
  • 250 pages of the detailed development timeline
  • original documents consulted and reproduced
  • on track and in the workshop with the protagonists
Additional Information

Book Title:
Lancia Rally Gr.B 037
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
512
Author:
Vittorio Roberti & Alessandro Cordasco
